UPDATE: Downed trees CLOSE W Road, block numerous roads in Hamilton Co.

Photo of CPD blocking off W Road by WRCB reporter Taneisha Cordell. Photo of CPD blocking off W Road by WRCB reporter Taneisha Cordell.
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN (WRCB) -

The rain and winds brought down several trees on Signal Mountain's W Road Monday night, forcing crews to shut it down.

Crews working to remove the trees tell Channel 3, it's unclear how many trees are down on the road.

A 911 dispatcher says drivers are asked to use another route to get home.

It's unclear when W Road will reopen at this time.

Chattanooga Public Works reports trees are down on the following roads:

  • 400 Valleybrook Road
  • 7000 Igou Gap
  • 6100 Shallowford Road
  • 1000 Red Robin Road
  • 6000 Browntown Road
  • 7000 Hixson Pike
  • 1400 Suck Creek Road
  • 2000 Greenwood Road

