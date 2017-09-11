UPDATE: Downed trees CLOSE W Road, block numerous roads in Hamilton Co.

Photo of CPD blocking off W Road by WRCB reporter Taneisha Cordell.

The rain and winds brought down several trees on Signal Mountain's W Road Monday night, forcing crews to shut it down.

Crews working to remove the trees tell Channel 3, it's unclear how many trees are down on the road.

W road is closed as crews work to clear fallen trees like this one. Crew tells me they just go here: not sure how many trees are down @WRCB pic.twitter.com/1dn5kiG4vg — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) September 11, 2017

A 911 dispatcher says drivers are asked to use another route to get home.

It's unclear when W Road will reopen at this time.

Already receiving a few fallen tree calls in the roadway. Crews will be evaluating and moving debris as calls come in. — CHA Public Works (@CHAPublicWorks) September 11, 2017

Chattanooga Public Works reports trees are down on the following roads:

400 Valleybrook Road

7000 Igou Gap

6100 Shallowford Road

1000 Red Robin Road

6000 Browntown Road

7000 Hixson Pike

1400 Suck Creek Road

2000 Greenwood Road

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.