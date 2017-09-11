Storm shelter opens in Murray County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

MURRAY COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

A storm shelter has opened in Murray County Monday night in the event its needed as the rain and winds continuing moving through the Channel 3 viewing area.

The shelter is open at Chatsworth Church of God at 1685 Highway 411 in Chatsworth.

The Murray County Sheriff's Office says the shelter is open to anyone in need.

Storm shelters are also open across the viewing area.

