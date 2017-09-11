Storm shelter opens in Murray County

A storm shelter has opened in Murray County Monday night in the event its needed as the rain and winds continuing moving through the Channel 3 viewing area.

The shelter is open at Chatsworth Church of God at 1685 Highway 411 in Chatsworth.

We have been advised that Chatsworth Church of God Has opened as a shelter if needed. — MurrayCountySheriff (@MCSHERIFFOFFICE) September 11, 2017

The Murray County Sheriff's Office says the shelter is open to anyone in need.

Storm shelters are also open across the viewing area.

