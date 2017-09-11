Storm shelter opens in Murray County

MURRAY COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -
A storm shelter has opened in Murray County Monday night in the event its needed as the rain and winds continuing moving through the Channel 3 viewing area.
The shelter is open at Chatsworth Church of God at 1685 Highway 411 in Chatsworth.
The Murray County Sheriff's Office says the shelter is open to anyone in need.
READ MORE | Walker County opens up storm shelters
Storm shelters are also open across the viewing area.
READ MORE | Hurricane evacuees find shelter in Chattanooga
Stay with WRCBtv.com for weather updates as they become available.