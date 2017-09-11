Man confirmed killed by tree into house near Atlanta

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -- A man in his 50s was killed after a tree fell into his home in Sandy Springs.

Multiple trees were snapped and power lines downed as strong winds from Tropical Storm Irma blew through the metro area Monday.

11Alive's Rebecca Lindstrom was at the scene on Hardeman Road near Roswell Road gathering information.

Authorities on scene told Lindstrom that the tree was a huge water oak. Half of the large tree split and fell into the home.

Neighbors told 11Alive they heard the cracking and thud of the tree and called 911. When police and firefighters got there, they were able to enter in the back side of the house and were able to determine that the man was already dead. They said it happened so fast that the man probably had no warning.

Authorities said the walls were caving in because of the weight of the tree. They're now working to pull the limbs off the house and support the walls so they can go further inside the home.

Officials are not identifying the man at this time, but they believe he was the only person inside.

