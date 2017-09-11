UPDATE: Power outages in the Channel 3 viewing area

The weather moving through the Channel 3 viewing area is causing some power outages Monday.

NORTH GEORGIA EMC: As of 5:50 p.m., the utility is reporting a total of 378 outages in Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Walker, and Whitfield counties.

VOLUNTEER ENERGY COOPERATIVE: As of 5:48 p.m., the utility is reporting 30 outages in Cleveland and 75 outages in Benton.

CLEVELAND UTILITIES: As of 5:50 p.m., the utility is reporting 24 outages.

DALTON UTILITIES: As of 5:40 p.m., no outages to report.

EPB: As of 5:42 p.m., the utility is reporting minimal to scattered outages in various areas.

Channel 3 is working on a full list of outage reports from all local utilities.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.