Channel 3 and Red Cross team up to host Hurricane Relief Telethon

As we begin to get a look at the damage Hurricane Irma is leaving behind, we know the need continues to grow.

We want to let you know about an event happening this Friday, September 15, to help victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Channel 3 has partnered with the American Red Cross to host a telethon all day on Friday. All donations will go toward hurricane relief efforts.

Our phone bank will open at 4:30 Friday morning and stay open until 6:30pm.

online donations will also be accepted through WRCBtv.com and the WRCB app.

We hope you will join us Friday as we show the people affected by these storms how much the Tennessee Valley cares.