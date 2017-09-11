Dalton PD searching for Sears theft suspect

Dalton Police are searching for a man who stole an appliance from the Sears at the Walnut Square Mall.

Officials say the man stole a stove and attempted to steal a refrigerator. The theft happened on August 28th around 3:30 p.m. The suspect, is a white man, he entered the store with a red dolly and loaded a Kenmore refrigerator and attempted to wheel it out of the store without paying for it. The fridge was not able to fit through the outer doors to the store. The suspect then left in a maroon pickup truck with tinted brake lights and no license plate. The suspect was able to get away with a stove from the store two days earlier which wasn't reported to the police.

A employee recorded video of the suspect and his vehicle. He is a white man with dark hair wearing a maroon shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to please call Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085, extension 9189. ?