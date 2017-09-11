HOLLY BOBO TRIAL: Prosecutor: Man bragged about killing woman - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

SAVANNAH, TN (AP) - The Latest on the trial of a man charged with kidnapping and killing a Tennessee nursing student (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

A prosecutor says a man who lived in the "dark, dark world" of methamphetamine and morphine abducted a Tennessee nursing student from her rural home, then drugged, raped and shot her before discarding her body and bragging about it to friends.

Paul Hagerman made the comments during opening statements Monday in the trial of 33-year-old Zachary Adams in Savannah, Tennessee.

Adams has pleaded not guilty kidnapping, raping and killing Holly Bobo, who was 20 when she disappeared from her home in the rural town of Parsons on April 13, 2011. Her remains were found in woods in September 2014.

Adams' defense attorney, Jennifer Thompson, said her client is not guilty. She said in her opening statement that authorities found no hair, fingerprints or DNA belonging to Bobo in a search of Adams' home before he was charged in 2014.

Lawyers are scheduled to make opening statements in the trial of a man charged with killing Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo.

Zachary Adams goes to trial Monday in Savannah, Tennessee, about 100 miles southwest of Nashville. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, rape and murder.

Bobo was 20 when she disappeared from her home in the rural West Tennessee town of Parsons in April 2011. Authorities say her remains were found in September 2014 by two men in woods not far from her home in Decatur County.

Judge C. Creed McGinley moved the trial to neighboring Hardin County because of widespread attention it received closer to Bobo's home.

The jury was selected Saturday. It is being sequestered.

Adams faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.

