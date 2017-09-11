University of Tennessee renames School of Interior Design

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The School of Interior Design at the University of Tennessee's flagship campus is getting a new name.

It will now be known as the School of Interior Architecture.

The school is part of UT-Knoxville's College of Architecture and Design, and the name change is meant to clarify the school's connection to its counterparts in the college: The School of Architecture and the School of Landscape Architecture.

David Matthews, the director of the School of Interior Architecture, says the old name "didn't reflect the rigorous and broad work required of the students."

Matthews says the new name should help recruiting efforts, promote a more diverse student body and assist graduates with job placement.

