Irma causes road closures in Great Smoky Mountains park

Millions of Floridians were ordered to evacuate forcing families desperate to seek shelter, some finding it here in Tennessee.More
Millions of Floridians were ordered to evacuate forcing families desperate to seek shelter, some finding it here in Tennessee.More
Great Smoky Mountains National Park authorities are discouraging people from visiting as what is now Tropical Storm Irma is expected to bring inclement weather to the area.More
Great Smoky Mountains National Park authorities are discouraging people from visiting as what is now Tropical Storm Irma is expected to bring inclement weather to the area.More