A photo from Chris Spear and Melanie Newton the day before the storm, from the French side of St. Martin, shows blue skies.

A Chattanooga couple was among the U.S. citizens evacuated from the French Caribbean island of St. Martin over the weekend.

Chris Spear and Melanie Newton were vacationing in St. Martin when they got caught in the storm and became stranded on the island last week.

According to Spear’s mom, Dale, Spear and Newton had been there for a few days when the Hurricane Irma hit the island.

The couple was flown to San Juan, Puerto Rico by a U.S. military cargo plane.

Monday morning, Dale told Channel 3 the couple was safe in Puerto Rico and was still waiting to find out when they’d be able to come back home to Chattanooga.

The evacuations came after reports of looting and violence on the island following the hurricane.