Red Cross coming to the aid of storm victims

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The American Red Cross is running five shelters across Tennessee at this hour. 

The closest one to Florida and south Georgia evacuees is at East Brainerd Church of Christ in Chattanooga. 

This is where more than two dozen evacuees are staying safe from Tropical Storm (formerly Hurricane) Irma. 

During their stay, it's the job of Red Cross volunteers to make sure their immediate needs are met.

