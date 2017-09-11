Rhea County Sheriff's Department searching for missing woman - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rhea County Sheriff's Department searching for missing woman

By WRCB Staff

The Rhea County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing woman.

47-year-old Vera Denise Elder was reported missing on September 7, 2017.

Officials say Elder is 5 feet tall, has long straight brown hair, and brown eyes.

Elder was last seen wearing black pants with white writing on them, a red shirt, and possibly a pink hoodie.

Anyone with information on Elder's whereabouts are urged to call the Rhea County Sheriff's Office Office at 423-775-2442.

