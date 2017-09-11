Walker County opens up storm shelters

Walker County has opened their storm shelters in anticipation of the heavy rains and potentially damaging winds expected in the Tennessee Valley Monday and Tuesday.

The Walker County CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) will handle staffing at the following shelters:

Good Samaritan shelters will also be established at the following locations:

Elks Lodge, located at 3158 N Highway 27 in LaFayette

Old Doctor's Office at the end of Highway 2, located at 2367 Chattanooga Valley Road in Flintstone

Those in need of help getting to a shelter should call 706-375-7810 for assistance. This number should also be used to report non-life threatening events, such as downed trees and blocked roads.



In addition, all county buildings will close at 3:00 p.m. today, and will not reopen until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Walker County Emergency Services will also open an Emergency Operations Center at the 911 Center in Rock Spring at 6:00 p.m. for county and city services to coordinate operations during this potential weather event.