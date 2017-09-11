Walker County opens up storm shelters - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Walker County opens up storm shelters

By WRCB Staff
WALKER COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

Walker County has opened their storm shelters in anticipation of the heavy rains and potentially damaging winds expected in the Tennessee Valley Monday and Tuesday.

The Walker County CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) will handle staffing at the following shelters:

Good Samaritan shelters will also be established at the following locations:

Those in need of help getting to a shelter should call 706-375-7810 for assistance. This number should also be used to report non-life threatening events, such as downed trees and blocked roads.
 
In addition, all county buildings will close at 3:00 p.m. today, and will not reopen until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Walker County Emergency Services will also open an Emergency Operations Center at the 911 Center in Rock Spring at 6:00 p.m. for county and city services to coordinate operations during this potential weather event.

