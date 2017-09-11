Severe weather affecting flights at Chattanooga airport - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Severe weather affecting flights at Chattanooga airport

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

Severe weather brought on by Tropical Storm Irma may affect flights in and out of the Chattanooga airport.

Albert Waterhouse, spokesperson for the Chattanooga Airport, sent out a statement Monday urging all fliers to check their airlines before arriving at the airport.

Fliers should expect delays or cancellations if heading to or from the Florida or Atlanta area.

A list of flight delays and cancellations can be found here.

