Some GOP districts angry with Trump over young immigrants

By Associated Press

By BILL BARROW
Associated Press

MONROE, Ga. (AP) - President Donald Trump has decided to give Congress six months to come up with a solution for young immigrants who came to the United States as children and are living in the country illegally.

But in some Republican congressional districts, there's little incentive for fixing a program started by the Obama administration.

Conservative voters express sympathy for these immigrants - known as "dreamers" - but they also say illegal immigration is a drain on Americans' economic opportunities.

And they want the GOP-controlled Congress to stand with a president they see as defending U.S. workers and the rule of law.

That means members of Congress have little to gain by angering core supporters with any legislation that can be branded as "amnesty."

