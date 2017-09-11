Thousands without power in coastal Georgia from severe storm - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Thousands without power in coastal Georgia from severe storm

By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - More than 125,500 customers mostly in coastal and south Georgia are without power after Hurricane Irma crossed over into the state overnight.

Georgia Power spokeswoman Holly Crawford said Monday morning that the areas with the most outages from the severe storm are Glynn and Chatham County. She says the utility company has about 3,400 employees on standby to respond.

Crawford says Georgia Power expects a widespread of damage caused by high winds and fallen trees. The utility company says it must wait until conditions are safe for damage assessment teams to enter the field and begin the restoration process followed by repair crews, which could take several days.

Gov. Nathan Deal declared on Sunday a state of emergency for all 159 counties in Georgia. A tropical storm warning was issued for the first time in Atlanta.

