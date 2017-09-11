Patio chairs recalled due to fall hazard

The recall involves about 45,000 Nantucket Distributing folding chairs sold with the Bimini patio set.More
More than 125,500 customers mostly in coastal and south Georgia are without power after Hurricane Irma crossed over into the state overnight.More
The highly anticipated trial for the accused killer of Holly Bobo is set to begin Monday. The 20-year-old nursing student disappeared more than six years ago.More
