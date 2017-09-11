Patio chairs recalled due to fall hazard - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Patio chairs recalled due to fall hazard

By Emily Lazration, Morning Producer
Thousands of foldable patio chairs are being recalled due to a fall hazard.

The recall involves about 45,000 Nantucket Distributing folding chairs sold with the Bimini patio set.

The firm has received six reports of the fabric on the chairs ripping or tearing, including one report of a hand and back injury.

The chairs were sold at "Christmas Tree Shops and That!," stores nationwide.

Consumers can return the chairs to any of those stores to receive a full refund.

