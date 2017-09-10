Javier Gomez wins Ironman 70.3 World Championship - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Javier Gomez wins Ironman 70.3 World Championship

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship wrapped up this weekend in Chattanooga.

The winner of this year's race for the men was Javier Gomez from Spain. He finished with a time of 3 hours, 49 minutes and 45 seconds. 

Gomez said he's happy with the outcome.

"I just went for it in the beginning. I didn't think much, just tried to find a hard pace that I thought I could keep for pretty much the whole race and when I eventually caught Ben I didn't have much left, but luckily it was enough to pass him and take the win," Gomez said.

The second place finisher was Ben Kanute from the United States. Tim Don from England came in third. 

