Lookouts win Southern League Championship

(Lookouts.com) -- Chattanooga Lookouts first baseman Jonathan Rodriguez hit a walk-off two-run homer to defeat the Montgomery Biscuits, 3-2, and to capture the Southern League Championship. The team's Championship is their second in two years.

After finishing the regular season with a record of 91-49, the Lookouts got off to a shaky start in game five of the Southern League Division Series. Biscuits leadoff hitter Joe McCarthy started the game off with a solo homer to give the visitors the early lead.

Andy Wilkins repaid the favor in the second inning with a solo shot of his own to tie the game 1-1. In the top of the fourth inning, Montgomery took a 2-1 lead when Nick Ciuffo ripped a line drive RBI single to left field, allowing Dalton Kelly to score.

The Lookouts bullpen did their job as they have done all season long by not allowing another run for the rest of the game. Randy LeBlanc, Todd Van Steensel, and Anthony McIver combined for five scoreless innings. McIver (1-0, 0.00), earned the win for the Lookouts.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, LaMonte Wade led off the inning with an infield single. Jon Rodriguez who led the Southern League in several offensive categories for most of the season then stepped to the plate and provided the Lookouts with one of the most memorable moments in Lookouts history. Rodriguez cranked a Ian Gibaut fastball off of the scoreboard in left field to give the Lookouts a 3-2 walk-off victory and a share of the Southern League Championship. Gibaut (0-1, 6.00) suffered the loss and a blown save.

For Chattanooga manager, Jake Mauer, who was recently named the Southern League Manager of the Year, Sunday's game was special as it was the first time in his managerial career that he has been crowned a champion.

After the decision was made to cancel the Southern League Championship series due to Hurricane Irma, the Lookouts will now share the Southern League Championship with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos who won the Southern Division.