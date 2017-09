UPDATE: Hamilton County officials tell Channel 3 that the hikers were found safe late Sunday night. There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Search and rescue efforts are underway on Mowbray Mountain.

Hamilton County dispatchers said some hikers got lost near Back Valley Road.

The hikers have been in contact with 9-1-1 and EMS crews are out on the trails searching for them.

