Guns on Georgia campuses: Some say changes to law are needed

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia students have begun carrying guns on college campuses as allowed under the state's new law.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that there is some consensus among supporters and critics about one aspect of Georgia's new campus carry law.

Both sides say the provision that allows licensed weapon owners to carry guns at tailgating, but not inside athletic venues, needs changes.

People who oppose the law want guns banned from tailgating.

Those who support it want the law to provide for a safer place to store guns on campus other than a vehicle glove compartment.

This is the first school year under Georgia's new campus carry law.

The law took effect in July and, so far, state officials say no one has been charged with carrying a gun in a prohibited area.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

