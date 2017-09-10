Irma's effect to be felt in TN Valley; strong winds and heavy rains

MONDAY - We're dry for the morning commute tomorrow. The wind will be picking up steadily during the day as Irma trucks up towards Georgia and Alabama by Monday night. Sustained winds look to reach 15 mph by 3pm, and upwards to 26 mph by 6pm. Newest data indicates wind gusts possible by Monday night of 40-50 mph. This can cause power outages and break weak tree limbs and branches. Patio and outdoor furniture, along with trash cans and bins will be displaced Monday night through Tuesday morning. Best chance for strong wind gusts 6pm Monday night through 4am Tuesday morning. With the wind, also comes the rain.

Light rain will begin on Monday afternoon. Rain will begin between 12pm and 2pm on Monday for those east of I-75. The Scenic City will see rain begin between 1pm and 3pm, and those closer to Altamont and Monteagle will see rain begin between 2pm and 4pm. Heavy rain bands will be possible by Monday night increasing after 5pm. Rain amounts of 1" to 4" is still looking good at this time with highest amounts near Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, and Gilmer counties in northern Georgia where a Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from 8am Monday through 8am Tuesday. This includes the cities of Dalton and Blue Ridge.