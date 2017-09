UPDATE: We expect remnants of Hurricane Irma to produce heavy rain and strong winds across the Tennessee Valley Monday though Monday night . Here are the possibilities:



Rainfall:

• 2"-4 across the Chattanooga metro area and northeast Alabama

• 3"-7" across north Georgia

Flash Flooding will be likely.

Winds:

• 25-35 mph sustained with gusts to 45 mph in the Chattanooga metro area

• Gusts of 50 mph or stronger across north Georgia and Northeast Alabama

Please prepare for power outages.

• Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued by the NWS for Chattooga, Floyd, and Gordon Counties in Georgia

•Tropical Storm Watches have been issued by the NWS for the remainder of far north Georgia to the Tennessee line

•Wind Advisories have been issued by the NWS for western North Carolina and most of southeast Tennessee