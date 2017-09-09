Fire destroys Ooltewah home - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fire destroys Ooltewah home

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Photo Credit: Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department Photo Credit: Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department
Photo Credit: Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department Photo Credit: Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department
Photo Credit: Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department Photo Credit: Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department
OOLTEWAH, TN (WRCB) -

A fire destroyed an Ooltewah home on Saturday.

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home off Pattentown Road just before 7:30 a.m. 

The homeowner told firefighters they could see smoke and flames inside their home. When crews arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.

The home is considered a total loss. It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

Firefighters are trying to figure out what caused the fire. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.