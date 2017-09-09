Fire destroys Ooltewah home

The homeowner told firefighters they could see smoke and flames inside their home.More
The homeowner told firefighters they could see smoke and flames inside their home.More
The Red Cross encourages anyone coming to an emergency shelter to bring personal items for each member of their family: prescription and emergency medications extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and important documents.More
The Red Cross encourages anyone coming to an emergency shelter to bring personal items for each member of their family: prescription and emergency medications extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and important documents.More