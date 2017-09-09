Fire destroys Ooltewah home

A fire destroyed an Ooltewah home on Saturday.

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home off Pattentown Road just before 7:30 a.m.

The homeowner told firefighters they could see smoke and flames inside their home. When crews arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.

The home is considered a total loss. It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

Firefighters are trying to figure out what caused the fire.