Copenhaver and Dysart and Win September Chattanooga Fish-N-Fun, C.B.A. Bass Tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of Jamie Copenhaver and Adam Dysart caught a 5 bass limit weighing 18.55 pounds topping out the field of 126 anglers to win first place and $2,000.00 in the September Fish-N Fun, Chattanooga Bass Association Tournament. This day tournament was held Saturday, Sept. 9th out of Chester Frost Boat Ramp.

Jamie said, "We ran mostly a grass bed pattern catching fish all day. The bite was really slow but we just stuck with it getting some better fish as the day went on. Most of our fish were caught on plastic worms in about 7 feet of water."

Big fish of this event was caught by Tom Helton and Nathan Bell a nice 6.60 largemouth bass. 2nd big bass was caught by Tracy Penny a 6.33 large mouth.

Shane Frazier said “Special thanks to Chattanooga Fish-N-FUN for their sponsorship of this event”.

All fish caught in this event were released back into Lake Chickamauga and special thanks to the fisherman for taking such good care of their catches in this event.

The top 10 money winners are as follows:

Jamie Copenhaver and Adam Dysart 18.55lbs. $2000 Tom Helton and Nathan Bell 17.62lbs. $750 Galen James and Tony Townsend 16.97lbs. $600 David Craft and Stoney Johnson 14.53 lbs, $500

Mike Varner and Lee Haas 14.05 lbs. $400 Baron Adams and Trevor Prince 13.89 lbs. $300 Nick Pratt and Chris Coffey 13.53 $200 Jon Delashmitt and Ted Pulliam 13.49 $200 Lance Nunley and Joe Miller 13.42 $200 Derek and Chase McCullough $13.37 $150

The next C.B.A. day tournament will be sponsored by Santek Waste Services and will be held October 7th, 2017 out of Chester Frost Park.

For more info visit: www.cbatournament.com