Copenhaver and Dysart and Win September Chattanooga Fish-N-Fun, C.B.A. Bass Tournament

The team of Jamie Copenhaver and Adam Dysart caught a 5 bass limit weighing 18.55 pounds topping out the field of 126 anglers to win first place and $2,000.00 in the September Fish-N Fun, Chattanooga Bass Association Tournament...More
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced.the application period for Tennessee’s to participate in Tennessee’s first statewide sandhill crane hunt is underway and will continue through Sept. 27,More
Tennessee wildlife officials say they suspect a disease transmitted through bug bites is behind recent sightings of dead white-tailed deer.More
