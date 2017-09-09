Daniela Ryf wins Ironman 70.3 World Championship - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Daniela Ryf wins Ironman 70.3 World Championship

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Women's Ironman 70.3 World Championship got underway this morning in downtown Chattanooga. 

Nearly 1500 female triathletes showed off their skills today. 

This year's winner for the women's race is Daniela Ryf from Switzerland. 

She finished with a time of 4 hours, 11 minutes and 58 seconds.

It's the third time she's won the competition. 

"The finish was very emotional. I think, yeah, to be able to show that performance i wanted on the world championship is very special, especially after this season. It meant a lot to me that i could win today."

This is the first time in Ironman history that the competitions are split into two races.  Between the two, 45-hundred athletes will represent 90 countries this weekend. 

The Men's Ironman 70.3 World Championship is Sunday morning. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.