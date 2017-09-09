Daniela Ryf wins Ironman 70.3 World Championship

The Women's Ironman 70.3 World Championship got underway this morning in downtown Chattanooga.

Nearly 1500 female triathletes showed off their skills today.

This year's winner for the women's race is Daniela Ryf from Switzerland.

She finished with a time of 4 hours, 11 minutes and 58 seconds.

It's the third time she's won the competition.

"The finish was very emotional. I think, yeah, to be able to show that performance i wanted on the world championship is very special, especially after this season. It meant a lot to me that i could win today."

This is the first time in Ironman history that the competitions are split into two races. Between the two, 45-hundred athletes will represent 90 countries this weekend.

The Men's Ironman 70.3 World Championship is Sunday morning.