UPDATE: EPB preparing to respond to impacts of Tropical Storm Irma

UPDATE: EPB has confirmed that preparations are in place to respond to power outages and other negative impacts from Tropical Storm Irma.

“On Friday, we began securing out-of-town crews to assist with repairs, and we’ve had a great response with crews coming in from Ohio, Indiana, Virginia among other places,” said Kade Abed, Vice President of Field Operations for EPB. “Today, we’re staging crews throughout the community. We’re ready to begin repairs as soon as there are problems."

EPB confirms they will provide additional information as events unfold on Monday. All customers are urged to download the myEPB app to report an outage and monitor any power restorations.

PREVIOUS STORY: EPB crews are closely watching Hurricane Irma's track.

The Tennessee Valley could see wind and rain from the hurricane that could lead to power outages in the area.

EPB officials say that may happen as early as Monday afternoon and continue through Tuesday.

They're getting emergency line crews and equipment ready in case that happens.