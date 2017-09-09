UPDATE: Person killed in train crash in Sale Creek

A person has been killed in a vehicle vs a train accident in Sale Creek.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office say the driver was pronounced deceased upon arrival of EMS. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

The accident has caused at least two roads to be closed at this time. Reavley Road near Crossing, the portion that runs from Dayton Pike. The other road is Railroad Street between Reavley Road and Leggett Road. There is no estimated time when the roads will be reopened.

HCSO is not releasing the person's identity until next of kin has been notified.