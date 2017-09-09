UPDATE: Man identified in fatal train crash on Reavley Road - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Man identified in fatal train crash on Reavley Road

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
Connect
SALE CREEK, TN (WRCB) -

A man has been killed in a vehicle vs a train accident in Sale Creek. 

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office say 69-year old, Leslie Smith, was pronounced deceased upon arrival of EMS. There were no other passengers in the vehicle. 

The accident remains under investigation.  

