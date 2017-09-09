South Pittsburg dominates Marion County 56-18 in long-time rivalry game

South Pittsburg handed its long-time rival Marion County its first home loss in four years Friday night.

The Pirates set the tone early on, scoring twice in the first quarter thanks to runs by Sawyer Kelly and Garrett Raulston. Raulston proved to be a problem for the Warriors, finishing the night with five touchdowns.

Marion County countered in the second quarter with a 18-yard touchdown score by all-state running back Jacob Saylors.

South Pittsburg would add two more scores before the break to make it 29-6 at halftime. Pirates ran away with it after that, winning their second straight game over the Warriors.

South Pittsburg now leads the all-time series 48-40-4 over Marion County.