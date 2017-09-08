2017 Week 4: McMinn County Marching Cherokees

If you enjoy the fun of Friday nights, you'll really like McMinn County's halftime show! The Marching Cherokees are playing pop songs that are familiar enough to sing and move along to. Abbie and Andrew Headrick are in their 8th year leading the program and are thrilled to be leading this group of 70 students that's composed of very few seniors. That means they will be full of experienced marchers for years to come.

Thanks to sales of hot dogs and candy bars and band discount cards, the Headricks were able to buy new Sousaphones and uniforms. Next on the list is a new drum line equipment, a big purchase for which they are getting funds together. Add that to the fact that the group has a trip to Disney World lined up for the end of the school year, complete with a parade appearance and a concert clinic, and you will agree it is a good time to be a Cherokee!

Mr. Headrick thanks all for their support. If you would like to purchase a band discount card to help out with some of those upcoming expenditures, you are encouraged to find a band member or visit the front office at McMinn County High School. Thanks to the Marching Cherokees for being our Friday Night Football Week 4 Band of the Week!