Former corrections officer arrested a third time for hospital drug thefts

A former Hamilton County corrections officer has been arrested for stealing drugs from a local hospital for a third time Friday.

According to the arrest report, 28-year-old Ryan Patrick Epperson was caught on surveillance cameras at Erlanger breaking into a pixis machine and stealing various pain medications.

In addition to the footage, investigators were able to determine it was Epperson based on the cuts and scrapes on his hands. Investigators also found the same clothes he was wearing in the surveillance footage during the thefts.

Nurses confronted Epperson on a few occasions and chased him out of surgical areas.

The report says the suspect's MO was the same as it was during the previous thefts.

Channel 3 reported in January of 2016, Epperson took a plea deal to avoid prison time and was sentenced to Hamilton County's Drug Court. He was also given nine years of probation and ordered to stay away from Erlanger property.

READ MORE | Man who stole meds, posed as doctor takes plea deal

Epperson is charged with Theft of Property Over $1,000, Burglary, Criminal Trespassing, and Vandalism.

He is scheduled to appear in court on October 3.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.