Downtown apartment building evacuated due to small fire

Chattanooga firefighters have evacuated apartment building on West 6th Street, due to a small fire Friday night.

The call came in just before 8:15 p.m. from The 300 apartment building.

Fire department spokesman Bruce Garner tells Channel 3, a small fire broke out in the mechanical room on the fifth floor.

Garner says the sprinkler system put out the flames before firefighters arrived at the scene.

Firefighters evacuated residents and thoroughly searched all 10 floors of the building.

Garner says firefighters are working to clean up the water from the sprinkler system.

No one was hurt.

