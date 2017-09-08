Red Cross opens shelter for Irma victims at E. Brainerd Church of Christ

The American Red Cross of Southeast TN has opened a shelter at East Brainerd Church of Christ for evacuees of Hurricane Irma. The Red Cross encourages anyone coming to an emergency shelter to bring personal items for each member of their family: prescription and emergency medications extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and important documents.

It’s also important to remember special items for children such as diapers, formula, toys and other items for family members who have unique needs.

Shelter location:

East Brainerd Church of Christ

7745 East Brainerd Road

Chattanooga, TN 37421

Hurricane Safety

Find a shelter by visiting redcross.org or by downloading the free Red Cross Emergency App. The Emergency App also puts real time information about the storm and hurricane safety tips at your fingertips. The app is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or clicking here.

Three key safety steps to use for this disaster:

Continue listening to local area radio, NOAA radio or TV stations for the latest information and updates.

Build an emergency kit that contains supplies for about three days.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe to do so. Find more information on preparedness on redcross.org.

Safe and Well

The American Red Cross Safe and Well website is a free public reunification tool that allows individuals and organizations to register and post messages to indicate that they are safe, or to search for loved ones. The site is always available and open to the public and available in Spanish. Registrations and searches can be done directly on the website. Registrations can also be completed by texting SAFE to 78876. Messages exist in both Spanish and English. To speak with someone at the American Red Cross concerning a missing friend or relative, please contact 1-800 Red Cross.

How to Help

The Red Cross depends on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately. Help people affected by Hurricane Irma by clicking here, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS or texting the word IRMA to 90999 to make a $10 donation.