The Cherokee County Sheriff Office in North Carolina is asking for the public's help with catching a man who is wanted for sexually assaulting a child.

The Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Barry Allen Wade has an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child.

The Sheriff's Office says Wade fled the area after finding about the warrant.

If you know where he is or have any information about the case, please call (828)-837-2589 or 911.

