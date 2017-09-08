Brainerd High students enjoy business meet & greet

The 30th annual Kids First Coupon Book sale is underway. For two weeks, students in the Hamilton County elementary schools will be selling the nearly 200-page booklets that cost only $10 and feature hundreds of dollars in savings from area stores, restaurants, attractions and service providers.More
On Point hosted the 4th Annual Amazing Senior Shake for Brainerd High students at Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Friday.More
Overcrowding in some Hamilton County schools could be eased if, as expected, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger's proposal for a property tax increase is approved by Commissioners on Wednesday.More
