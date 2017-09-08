Brainerd High students enjoy business meet & greet - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Brainerd High students enjoy business meet & greet

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

On Point hosted the 4th Annual Amazing Senior Shake for Brainerd High students at Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Friday. 

The “Senior Shake” provides Brainerd seniors the opportunity to introduce themselves to members of the Chattanooga community, allowing them to present their positive assets and practice networking skills for their transition to college and career. Seniors met with community partners and leaders who support their commitment to graduate and post-secondary dreams. Afterwards, students and community members deepened their connections over lunch.

Brainerd senior, Makiya Turney said she was thankful for the support that exists for Brainerd students throughout the Chattanooga community. 

