Kids First Coupon Book campaign begins

Amelia Medlen and David Carroll Amelia Medlen and David Carroll
2nd grader Madelyn Moffitt with Middle Valley principal Allyson DeYoung 2nd grader Madelyn Moffitt with Middle Valley principal Allyson DeYoung
CHATTANOOGA, TN

The 30th annual Kids First Coupon Book sale is underway.  For two weeks, students in the Hamilton County elementary schools will be selling the nearly 200-page booklets that cost only $10 and feature hundreds of dollars in savings from area stores, restaurants, attractions and service providers.    During the past 29 years, the Kids First Coupon Book has raised over 15 million dollars for the Hamilton County Schools.  Unlike other school fundraisers, Kids First is produced by a non-profit organization, and all of the proceeds stay in Hamilton County for the benefit of local schools.  The schools keep $7 for every book sold, and the money is allocated according to their individual needs to pay for things like technology upgrades, art supplies, playground equipment, and library books. The remaining 30 percent of coupon book revenue covers program expenses and funds other projects that benefit the schools. 

WRCB's David Carroll kicked off the campaign Friday at Middle Valley Elementary, assisted by principal Allyson DeYoung, fifth grade student Amelia Medlen, and second grade student Madelyn Moffitt, who designed the cover.

    Friday, September 8 2017
