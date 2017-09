Chattanooga fire officials say a kitchen fire on North Germantown Road Friday afternoon was ruled as accidental.

It happened in the 600 block shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Fire spokesman Bruce Garner says the family was able to put out the fire by the time firefighters arrived.

No one was injured, but Garner says the damage to the kitchen was substantial.

Garner says the fire was most likely started from food being left unattended on the stove.

The fire left an adult and three children without a home.

The Red Cross was called in to help the family.