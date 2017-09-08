TOSHA investigated Wacker three times in past two years

Channel 3 requested inspection reports from Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) over the past two years at the Wacker Facility.

In 2016 and 2017 TOSHA investigated 3 incidents, not including Thursday’s “chemical release ”.

The first was on February 16, 2016. Wacker was charged a $6,450 penalty with two serious violations. This investigation is closed The next investigation happened a little over two weeks later. On March 2, 2016 Wacker was charged with a $3,500 penalty for one serious violation. This investigation is closed The third case is still pending from August 30, 2017, and this investigation is still open.

“Tennessee OHSA started an inspection last week at the Wacker facility related to the employees who were hospitalized after an accident there,” said Steve Hawkins, Assistant Commissioner, TOSHA. “The agency will now expand that inspection to include the event that occurred Thursday afternoon. Two inspectors returned to the facility Friday to determine what led to this latest incident.”

TOSHA employees will arrive at Wacker Friday afternoon to continue their investigative work.

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office said eight people went to the hospital for related symptoms. Wacker said one employee was in the hospital for observation.

The sheriff's office reported a hydrogen chloride reading of zero outside Wacker Thursday night