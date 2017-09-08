Parkridge holds job fair to fill 100 nursing and health tech positions

Nurses and health care professionals are invited to a job fair and open house as Parkridge hopes to fill 100 positions.

The search is for registered nurses and patient care tech positions at Parkridge's locations that include Parkridge East Hospital and Parkridge Valley Hospital.

“We are excited to bring this career opportunity to experienced RNs and experienced or new patient techs,” said Deborah Deal, Parkridge Health System chief nurse executive. “We encourage nurses and techs to think about where they are currently in their careers, where they’d like to be, then have a discussion with us on how we can possibly help them get there.”

The positions are available immediately, with more anticipated in the future due to planned growth of Parkridge Health System. Qualified applicants may also be eligible for sign-on bonuses as well as same-day interviews and employment offers.



“We feel our nursing culture appeals to those nurses who get career satisfaction from providing evidence-based, individualized and personal patient care,” Deal said.



The open house and job fair will be held at the Parkridge Medical Center Diagnostic Center at 2205 McCallie Avenue on Wednesday, September 20, from 5-8pm.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP to Parkridge.JoinHCA.com and bring updated resumes.