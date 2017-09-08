Tennessee program to award $10M in broadband grants - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee program to award $10M in broadband grants

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE (AP) - Tennessee officials are now accepting applications for $10 million worth of broadband grants.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said in a news release Thursday it will accept applications for the Broadband Accessibility Grant until Nov. 17.

A total of $10 million is available in the first round of grants, which were created by the recent Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act.

The grants are meant to offset capital expenses of establishing broadband in unserved areas. Preference will be given to areas that likely wouldn't otherwise receive broadband service.

Applicants must be authorized retail broadband providers in the proposed area.

State economic development officials will seek online public comments for three weeks after Nov. 17.

Officials anticipate announcing grant recipients in January 2018 with projects to follow early that year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Traffic nightmare as 500K people told to leave South Florida

    Traffic nightmare as 500K people told to leave South Florida

    Friday, September 8 2017 11:29 AM EDT2017-09-08 15:29:36 GMT
    Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.More
    Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.More

  • What the Tech? Lights out gadgets

    What the Tech? Lights out gadgets

    Friday, September 8 2017 11:28 AM EDT2017-09-08 15:28:37 GMT

    Disaster or bad weather preps. We're taking a look at a few gadgets to have on hand when bad wx and power outages are possible. These gadgets are also good for tailgate parties.

    More

    Disaster or bad weather preps. We're taking a look at a few gadgets to have on hand when bad wx and power outages are possible. These gadgets are also good for tailgate parties.

    More

  • The Latest: Mexico quake death toll jumps to 32

    The Latest: Mexico quake death toll jumps to 32

    Friday, September 8 2017 11:28 AM EDT2017-09-08 15:28:21 GMT
    The governor of the Mexican state of Chiapas says that at least three people have been killed in his region in a massive earthquake that hit off the country's coast.More
    The governor of the Mexican state of Chiapas says that at least three people have been killed in his region in a massive earthquake that hit off the country's coast.More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.