Nashville, Memphis to join chase to land Amazon headquarters

NASHVILLE (AP) - Tennessee's two biggest cities are joining the chase to land Amazon's planned second headquarters.

The company said Thursday that it will spend more than $5 billion to build another headquarters in North America to house as many as 50,000 employees. Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos says the new space will be "a full equal" of its current home in Seattle.

READ MORE | Prime real estate: Amazon opens search for 2nd HQ

WKRN-TV reports that the mayors of Memphis and Nashville say they plan to submit applications to host the new headquarters.

Nashville's Megan Barry says the city's selling points include being socially progressive and having a "pro-business climate, talented workforce, and overall great quality of life."

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said on Twitter that his city will "absolutely make a bid" because it "has so much to offer."

Information from: WKRN-TV, http://www.wkrn.com/

