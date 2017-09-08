Sub maker fails for dirty hands and employees snacking behind counter

This week, Hamilton County restaurant inspectors found most eateries doing an admirable job of keeping things clean, and customers safe.

But one sandwich chain, which normally scores very well for inspections stumbled a bit this week.

The Subway at 4257 Cloud Springs Road earned a 66. Anything below 70 is considered a failing grade. There, inspectors found employees eating and drinking behind the counter, employees not washing hands or changing gloves after changing tasks, employee observed picking up trash off floor, cleaning windows with chemicals and then going directly to food prep, food being stored at incorrect temperatures.

The China Cafeteria at 511 Market Street scored an 80, with because self-service items sitting on floor in dry storage, dirty rags sitting on prep tables, cooked chicken sitting in box on floor of freezer, insecticide and gasoline container next to freezer. Corrected to 95.

At Ayala, 1832 Taft Highway, a score of 85 came from a bag of flour with water damage in bottom, inside of ice machine was dirty, several non-food surfaces cracked or broken, refried beans being put in cooler to cool down.

90 Provino's 3084 South Terrace Blvd.

91 Zaxby's 9374 Springfield Road

93 Subway 1309 Taft Highway

94 Zaxby's 7643 East Brainerd Road

95 Chick-fil-a 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

95 China Moon 5600 Brainerd Road

97 Burger King 6404 Ringgold Road

97 Bojangle's 4417 Highway 58

97 Starbuck's (Erlanger) 975 E. 3rd Street

97 4 Corners Cafe 9408 Apison Pike

97 Taco Bell 4115 Hixson Pike

98 McDonald's 1305 Taft Highway

98 Steak N Shake 5118 Hixson Pike

98 Pizza Hut 4308 Rossville Blvd.

99 Subway 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

99 Alex Thai Food & Sushi Bar 26 E. Main Street

100 Bread Basket 5023 Hixson Pike

100 J. Gumbo 5123 Hixson Pike

100 Fresh Pot Cafe 5425 Highway 153

100 California Smothered Burrito 5750 Lake Resort Drive

100 Taco Bell 6210 Lee Highway

100 Chatter Box Cafe 1817 Market Street

100 The Casual Pint 5550 Highway 153

100 Dos Bros 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

100 517 Subs 1210 Taft Highway

Hamilton County School cafeterias

76 STEM 4501 Amnicola Highway; reasons including ice scoop stored directly in ice machine, food brought from Red Bank High School temperature not checked before serving, sink not large enough for size of pans being washed, chicken nuggets and other food not being kept at correct temperatures.

96 Normal Park Upper 1219 W. Mississippi Avenue

100 Thrasher Elementary School 1301 James Blvd.

100 CSLA 6579 East Brainerd Road

Hamilton County School Facilities

95 Thrasher Elementary School 1301 James Blvd.

96 CSLA 6579 East Brainerd Road

100 STEM 4501 Amnicola Highway

Hotels

99 Sune Stay Plus 6914 Shallowford Road

Walker County

90 Lafayette Golf Club 638 S Main Street

95 The Lookout Mountain Club 1201 Fleetwood Drive

Catoosa County

66 Subway 4257 Cloud Springs Road

83 National Healthcare Center 2403 Battlefield Parkway

91 Brainerd Motorsports Park 739 Sruggs Road

95 Cabela’s 350 Cobb Parkway

96 El Trio Mexican Restaurant #2 6979 Nashville Street

100 American Legion 5956 41 Highway

100 Catoosa County Nutrition 144 Catoosa Circle

100 No Small Affair 5488 Boynton Drive

Whitfield County

76 Santiago’s Taqueria 2208 Cleveland Highway

78 Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant #8 1331 W Walnut Avenue

80 Bob’s Burgers 3356 S Dixie Highway

82 O’Charley’s 1520 W Walnut Avenue

91 Whitfield County Career Academy 2300 Maddox Chapel Road

92 Gorditas Purita 1201 N Thornton Avenue

93 McDonald’s 3898 Cleveland Highway

93 McDonald’s 1210 Glenwood Avenue

94 Little Caesars Pizza 1267 N Glenwood Avenue

95 TK’z Wingz 700 MLK Jr. Boulevard

96 The Oyster 933 Market Street STE 12

97 El Pollo Allegre 323 S Grimes Street

Murray County