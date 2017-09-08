Sub maker fails for dirty hands and employees snacking behind counter

This week, Hamilton County restaurant inspectors found most eateries doing an admirable job of keeping things clean, and customers safe.
But one sandwich chain, which normally scores very well for inspections stumbled a bit this week.
The Subway at 4257 Cloud Springs Road earned a 66. Anything below 70 is considered a failing grade. There, inspectors found employees eating and drinking behind the counter, employees not washing hands or changing gloves after changing tasks, employee observed picking up trash off floor, cleaning windows with chemicals and then going directly to food prep, food being stored at incorrect temperatures.
The China Cafeteria at 511 Market Street scored an 80, with because self-service items sitting on floor in dry storage, dirty rags sitting on prep tables, cooked chicken sitting in box on floor of freezer, insecticide and gasoline container next to freezer. Corrected to 95.
At Ayala, 1832 Taft Highway, a score of 85 came from a bag of flour with water damage in bottom, inside of ice machine was dirty, several non-food surfaces cracked or broken, refried beans being put in cooler to cool down.
- 90 Provino's 3084 South Terrace Blvd.
- 91 Zaxby's 9374 Springfield Road
- 93 Subway 1309 Taft Highway
- 94 Zaxby's 7643 East Brainerd Road
- 95 Chick-fil-a 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 95 China Moon 5600 Brainerd Road
- 97 Burger King 6404 Ringgold Road
- 97 Bojangle's 4417 Highway 58
- 97 Starbuck's (Erlanger) 975 E. 3rd Street
- 97 4 Corners Cafe 9408 Apison Pike
- 97 Taco Bell 4115 Hixson Pike
- 98 McDonald's 1305 Taft Highway
- 98 Steak N Shake 5118 Hixson Pike
- 98 Pizza Hut 4308 Rossville Blvd.
- 99 Subway 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 99 Alex Thai Food & Sushi Bar 26 E. Main Street
- 100 Bread Basket 5023 Hixson Pike
- 100 J. Gumbo 5123 Hixson Pike
- 100 Fresh Pot Cafe 5425 Highway 153
- 100 California Smothered Burrito 5750 Lake Resort Drive
- 100 Taco Bell 6210 Lee Highway
- 100 Chatter Box Cafe 1817 Market Street
- 100 The Casual Pint 5550 Highway 153
- 100 Dos Bros 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 100 517 Subs 1210 Taft Highway
Hamilton County School cafeterias
- 76 STEM 4501 Amnicola Highway; reasons including ice scoop stored directly in ice machine, food brought from Red Bank High School temperature not checked before serving, sink not large enough for size of pans being washed, chicken nuggets and other food not being kept at correct temperatures.
- 96 Normal Park Upper 1219 W. Mississippi Avenue
- 100 Thrasher Elementary School 1301 James Blvd.
- 100 CSLA 6579 East Brainerd Road
Hamilton County School Facilities
- 95 Thrasher Elementary School 1301 James Blvd.
- 96 CSLA 6579 East Brainerd Road
- 100 STEM 4501 Amnicola Highway
Hotels
- 99 Sune Stay Plus 6914 Shallowford Road
Walker County
- 90 Lafayette Golf Club 638 S Main Street
- 95 The Lookout Mountain Club 1201 Fleetwood Drive
Catoosa County
- 66 Subway 4257 Cloud Springs Road
- 83 National Healthcare Center 2403 Battlefield Parkway
- 91 Brainerd Motorsports Park 739 Sruggs Road
- 95 Cabela’s 350 Cobb Parkway
- 96 El Trio Mexican Restaurant #2 6979 Nashville Street
- 100 American Legion 5956 41 Highway
- 100 Catoosa County Nutrition 144 Catoosa Circle
- 100 No Small Affair 5488 Boynton Drive
Whitfield County
- 76 Santiago’s Taqueria 2208 Cleveland Highway
- 78 Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant #8 1331 W Walnut Avenue
- 80 Bob’s Burgers 3356 S Dixie Highway
- 82 O’Charley’s 1520 W Walnut Avenue
- 91 Whitfield County Career Academy 2300 Maddox Chapel Road
- 92 Gorditas Purita 1201 N Thornton Avenue
- 93 McDonald’s 3898 Cleveland Highway
- 93 McDonald’s 1210 Glenwood Avenue
- 94 Little Caesars Pizza 1267 N Glenwood Avenue
- 95 TK’z Wingz 700 MLK Jr. Boulevard
- 96 The Oyster 933 Market Street STE 12
- 97 El Pollo Allegre 323 S Grimes Street
Murray County
- 87 McDonald’s 1047 N 3rd Avenue
- 95 Cohutta Springs Seventh Day Adventist Center Food Service 1175 Cohutta Springs Road
- 95 Pizza King 500 S 3rd Avenue
- 100 Cold Creek Growlers 3503 Highway 411 North STE 106
- 100 Spoonful of Sugar 79 Highway 286 Unit A ETON
- 100 Pizza Hut 430 Highway 411 S
- 100 The Crave of Chatsworth LLC 1422 Green Road STE A