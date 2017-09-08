Perfect through the weekend and rain from Irma next week

Good Friday! the picture perfect weather will continue through the weekend. Today through Sunday we will enjoy cool morning in the mid to upper 50s. Each afternoon will be extremely pleasant with highs hovering in the upper 70s near 80 degrees.

Hurricane Irma looks as though it will make landfall in south Florida as a major hurricane Sunday morning. It could bring at least tropical storm conditions to the entire state as the latest track has it moving right up the middle of the peninsula.

Next week, Irma will weaken as it continues inland. The latest track has the remnants of Irma moving through Chattanooga Tuesday. The result for us will be rain starting Monday night, and lasting into Tuesday night. Rainfall amounts will be about 3". Gusty winds in excess of 20 mph are also a possibility through the day Tuesday.

FRIDAY: