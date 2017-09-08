10 Things to Know for Today - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

10 Things to Know for Today

By Associated Press

By The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. POWERFUL MEXICO QUAKE KILLS AT LEAST 5

The 8.1-magnitude earthquake - the strongest to hit the country in a century - topples houses in Chiapas state and triggers tsunami alerts.

2. HURRICANE IRMA RAKES CARIBBEAN, MENACES FLORIDA

With 160 mph winds, the Category 4 storm has killed 11 people on St. Martin and other islands, and it's expected to barrel into southern Florida this weekend.

3. IRMA COULD BE THE DREADED 'BIG ONE'

The powerful storm triggers near panic in a region of more than 6 million people that includes Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

4. WHAT AP-USA TODAY ANALYSIS REVEALS ABOUT TEEN SHOOTINGS EPIDEMIC

Medium-sized cities like Wilmington, Del., and Syracuse, N.Y. have some of the nation's highest gun violence against young people, the reporting shows.

5. HOUSE POISED TO BACK $15.3B HARVEY AID PACKAGE

Republicans grumble over how disaster funds are tied to a temporary increase in the nation's debt limit.

6. WHO FLED HIS DAD'S NAME BEFORE EMBRACING IT

Donald Trump Jr., who once said he avoided his last name "at all costs," has become a key supporter of his father.

7. SOME 270,000 ROHINGYA MUSLIMS FLEE MYANMAR, UN SAYS

The exodus began after Rohingya insurgents attacked police posts, prompting the military to respond with "clearance operations."

8. NKOREA COULD BE PREPARING FOR ANOTHER MISSILE TEST

Pyongyang may launch another intercontinental ballistic missile Saturday when it celebrates its founding anniversary.

9. WHY WESTERN WILDFIRES ARE SO SEVERE THIS YEAR

A combination of quick snowpack meltdown, hot and dry weather, great swaths of trees damaged by beetles, and other factors have led to the conditions that have caused the fires to burn 12,500 square miles in 2017.

10. ROOKIE RB SCORES 3 TDS, CHIEFS ROUT PATRIOTS

Kareem Hunt rushes 246 yards in his pro debut as Kansas City shocks New England 42-27.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

