"3 Minute Drill" returns for episode #2 with Sports Director Paul Shahen and Brooks Carter

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - The 3 Minute Drill is back! Join Sports Director Paul Shahen and Sports Contributor Brooks Carter, as they will discuss the top games and story lines throughout the top 25 and SEC heading into week 2, giving you their insight and analysis.

ON THIS WEEK'S SHOW:

A fantastic grouping of week 2 matchups, including Oklahoma @ Ohio State, and Georgia @ Notre Dame

4 Downs - a scenario based game where Brooks asks fun "this or that" questions involving the upcoming weekend's games (including a question about the Chattanooga Mocs on the road at LSU)

FOLLOW on Social Media using the hashtag #3MinDrill

Paul Twitter - @PaulShahen

Brooks Twitter - @BrooksACarter

Channel 3 Sports - @WRCBSports