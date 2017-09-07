Vol Report: UT Prepares to Face Familiar Faces on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (UTSports.com) -- Tennessee head coach Butch Jones, along with three assistants and two student-athletes talked to media on Thursday at the Ray and Lucy Hand Studio and Haslam Field.

After Thursday’s practice, just the second of the week following Monday night’s 42-41 double-overtime victory over Georgia Tech, Jones talked about how the No. 21/24-ranked Vols have put an extra emphasis on recovery with the short week between games.

“I think it challenges your players from an academic standpoint, from a physical standpoint and from a mental standpoint,” Jones said. “So far, I’ve really liked the way our players have managed it and the recovery from the game started in Atlanta.”

Jones also touched on how he’s been pleased with the response from the wide receiver group after losing junior Jauan Jennings, UT’s leading returning receiver, in the first half of Monday’s game.

“I like the leadership that has been provided by everyone,” Jones said. “They’ve been a pleasure to coach. We don’t have very large numbers there, so everyone is going to have a role in that room.”

Sophomore Marquez Callaway stepped up after Jennings went down, tallying four catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns after halftime to help spark the come-from-behind victory.

Tennessee & Indiana State Coaching Connections

When the Vols and Sycamores square off on Saturday afternoon at Neyland Stadium, there will be some familiar faces on each sideline for both coaching staffs.

Indiana State first-year head coach Curt Mallory was the defensive backs coach at Central Michigan while Jones was the team’s offensive coordinator in 2001.

UT associate head coach/defensive line coach Brady Hoke also has extensive experience coaching alongside Mallory. When Hoke was head coach at Michigan from 2011-14, Mallory served as his defensive backs coach.

Hoke has also worked with three other members of the Sycamore’s coaching staff. Assistant head coach/defensive line coach Mark Smith, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jeff Hecklinski and offensive line coach Darrell Funk all coached under Hoke during his stops as head coach at Ball State (2003-08) and San Diego State (2009-10). Indiana State wide receivers coach Roy Roundtree also knows Hoke well after starring for him as a player at Michigan, earning All-Big Ten honors.

“We spent some time together over the summer up at Curt Mallory’s house and there’s a lot of good guys, really good football coaches and even better people (on the Indiana State staff)” Hoke said.

Despite the friendships between the two coaching staffs, Hoke said come game day it will be all business.

“It will be fun to compete,” Hoke said. “I talked to Mark Smith briefly yesterday and he’s the enemy, so we’re not going to talk until maybe right before the game and then we’ll compete like heck.”

Jones and Mallory also coached together at Central Michigan in 2001 where Jones was the offensive coordinator and Mallory was the defensive backs coach.

Trey Smith Looking to Build Off Solid Debut

Highly-touted freshman offensive lineman Trey Smith had a strong start to his Tennessee career on Monday night in the Vols’ win over Georgia Tech. The Humboldt, Tenn., native graded out as the team’s second best offensive lineman behind senior center Jashon Robertson.

Nobody has been more impressed with Smith’s play so far than offensive coordinator Larry Scott, who had some high praise for the freshman on Thursday.

“In everyone's career at some point you are fortunate enough to come across a guy like Trey,” Scott said. “Of course, he is physically and athletically gifted, but his approach towards the game is something that is very rare. He's mature in that way.”

Don’t except the strong start and praise to go to Smith’s head, as Scott said he’s already working hard to be even better in Saturday’s game against the Sycamores.

“He wants to learn how to prepare. Nobody is preparing harder for this week than he is right now. He is just that kind of kid. His mentality and maturity is very rare," Scott said.