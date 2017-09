Chattanoooga police are investigating a shooting in the Westside Community Thursday evening.

It happened in the 1300 block of Cypress Street Court around 4:45 p.m.

Police spokesperson Rob Simmons says the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

Simmons details surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

The victim is being treated at a local hospital.

