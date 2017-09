Good news!

At your request, NBC is allowing us to show Tuesday night's "America's Got Talent" from 4-6 a.m. this Sunday, September 10.

It's a chance for you to watch or record the show, which was not seen locally due to our power outage.

Also, the AGT "Results" show (from Wednesday night) will be rebroadcast Friday night at 9:00 on WRCB and NBC.

Please share with your friends and AGT fans!