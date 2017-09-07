UPDATE: "Leak" at Wacker Chemie shuts down I-75; reroutes school buses

TDOT cam shows officers blocking off the intersection at the Charleston exit.

Firefighters have been called to Wacker Chemie AG in Bradley County for a reported "leak" Thursday afternoon.

Bradley County EMA officials tell Channel 3, because the incident is a "level 3," Wacker's own fire department is responding to the leak. The Charleston Fire Department has also been called to the scene.

Bradley County Fire Chief Shawn Fairbanks tells Channel 3 his department is working with Wacker to "stop a leak." Bradley County Sheriff's Office spokesman James Bradford tells Channel 3, the smoke was caused by a low concentration of hydrochloric acid.

Eyewitnesses say they heard a loud sound and then saw heavy smoke coming from I-75 north.

Bradley County EMA officials are asking people to avoid the Charleston area. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has shut down I-75 from mile markers 26 - 37. A portion of Highway 11 in McMinn County is also closed.

EMA officials are also asking surrounding residents to stay inside and turn off their air conditioning units. A shelter has been set up at Walker Valley High School.

Bradley County school officials say students from Charleston Elementary School and Walker Valley High School that were still in route home on buses were taken to Ocoee Middle School, where parents can pick them up.

Those students were on the following bus numbers: 1, 3, 22, and 43. All students are safe.

Any students or adults who were still at Charleston or Walker Valley are sheltering in place at this time.

